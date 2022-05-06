Hotline volunteers are heroes
I am the program manager for Concern Hotline, a 24/7 suicide, crisis, referral hotline serving the Northern Shenandoah Valley and beyond. My job is to facilitate and coordinate the effort of 40-plus volunteer listeners who provide compassionate, active listening — supporting and uplifting the mental health of members of our community.
These volunteers are people from all walks of life who have dedicated themselves to connect in empathy to people struggling with feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and worthlessness. These listeners are quite simply heroes, who faithfully give their time to connect with hotline callers, using active listening skills to empathize with these individuals and empower them by connecting them with resources. These listeners have saved lives and brought comfort through compassionate listening to so many individuals in our community.
I am a better man for my association with these Concern Hotline volunteers, and our community is uplifted because of their gift of kindness and care.
“Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.” (Stephen King)
Charly Franks Program coordinator, Concern Hotline Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.