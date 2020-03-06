I am writing in response to the article titled "Housing program helping women in recovery," published in your newspaper on March 2. 2020. People (in this case, women) need help getting back on their feet, and I believe this is one way to get them to do so. One of the comments on this article said, "Does this program require drug tests? Nothing like giving 'free' money to help support their habits." Although I understand why some may be skeptical of this, you must think of this problem from a more sociological point of view. These women have had limited choices that have affected their lifestyles; they may not have had the "choice" but to go into drug use, because that is the only environment they have come to know. With the help of these funds, some of the women are now able to relax a bit more and become less alienated from their families, and themselves. Struggling to pay the bills is one of the most stressful problems an average person will have, and it can affect their mental health drastically; to be able to worry less will have a positive effect on everyone around them — including themselves. This is a beneficial project for our community, and I hope to see more updates in the future!
Linda Nguyen
Winchester
