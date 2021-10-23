I am writing to voice my support for Winchester’s next Commonwealth’s Attorney, Heather Hovermale. I first met Heather several years ago through the Rotary Club of Winchester. I was immediately impressed with her commitment to Rotary. She volunteered at Rotary events, was named a Paul Harris Fellow, and later joined the Rotary Board. It was clear that she was willing to put in the time and effort to help improve Winchester.
Imagine my surprise when I learned of all her other community involvement. She serves as a member of the Staff Parish Relations Committee for Braddock Street Methodist Church, parliamentarian for the local chapter of the NAACP, secretary of the Winchester/Frederick County Bar Association, and is a member of the Fraternal Order of the Police. She is also a former board member of the Child Safe Center.
I can’t speak to her abilities as a prosecutor, though she has the reputation of being tough and fair; but it is clear she possesses the most important quality for an elected official: A willingness to work tirelessly for the citizens of Winchester.
Heather is running unopposed. With her incredible resume, I’m not surprised. Who would want to run against such an impressive candidate? I’m proud to support Heather and look forward to her becoming Winchester’s next commonwealth’s attorney.
Gary Chrisman
Former mayor of Winchester
