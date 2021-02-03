How come?
On July 9, 2019, the federal appeals court ruled that President Trump was not allowed to block dissenting users on his Twitter account because it constituted as viewpoint discrimination. The courts said his profile constituted as a government account rather than a personal one, thus the First Amendment prevented the president from blocking and excluding views he did not agree with.
Since it’s been established by the courts that President Trump’s social media accounts constitute as a government entity, how come social media sites were allowed to censor him while he was still in office? Isn’t it dangerous to allow those sites to censor the government based on viewpoint discrimination?
Britney Dupuis Winchester
(5) comments
It's called political discrimination. By the Democrat-leaning social media oligarchs. The history of discrimination in America and the Democratic Party are one and the same.
Yes, it’s called private property. Trump is hardly alone. Pillow Man has been banned and many thousands more whose names we don’t know. Actuality, social media is willing to put up with a lot crazies, nut cases, and outright evil until they don’t.
Missing the daily onslaught of lies, whining, victimization, insults, derogotory language, and threats, oh my!
30,453 lies in 4 years from tRump, 21 lies per day from tRump...who in their right mind misses a pathological liar
Simple: Twitter is not owned nor operated by the government, it is a private entity. If a user violates the agreements made when first starting an account, the private company has the right to terminate the service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.