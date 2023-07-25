This is regarding Mr. David Eddy's question "...where is the federal government mentioned in any of these creations that have improved our lives?" in his July 24 letter entitled "Government and American ingenuity." The answer is so apparent that he fails to see it. None of the accomplishments he listed would have happened had it not been for:
· Secure borders provided by the federal Department of Defense,
· Interstate commerce on world class highways provided by the federal Interstate Commerce Commission,
· Safe and secure air transport provided by the Federal Aviation Administration, and
· World class research and teaching at universities and medical schools facilitated by the federal Department of Education.
I truly admire what the titans of American industry have accomplished but I also recognize that all of us, both industry titans and honest, hard working taxpayers, must work together as a team to continue making us the great nation that we are.
Partrick Kofalt
Winchester
