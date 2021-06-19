The continued effort to whitewash the criminal insurrection on January 6th is becoming concerning. Millions watched it on TV including myself. I know what I saw. These were not tourists.
Fortunately, federal investigators have arrested hundreds of these people. These same people are saying they were there to overturn the election. Tourists don’t do millions of dollars in damage.
Now, there are Republican representatives whining that the FBI is responsible. How low are these elected officials willing to go? These are the same representatives, who on January 6th, cowered in fear of their lives as brave police officers were beaten and tasered as they tried to defend the Capitol and the people serving there.
It appears “low” has no boundary.
