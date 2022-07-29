Who OK'd this?
How much self storage do we need on the corner of Warrior Drive and Tasker Road? One is ugly enough in a neighborhood. Now they plan to cut down old growth trees to put in another across the street. It reminds me of the old song "They paved paradise and put up a parking lot." In this case, another storage unit. Why?
Carol Adcock
Stephens City
