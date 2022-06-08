The American flag is a symbol of freedom and justice, and we should be proud to have this flag raised high for all to see. The people of this world should be united by their nation's flag, which is exactly what we have achieved with this star-spangled banner. Our flag unites us because it allows us to see that each state makes our nation complete. We see this because of our flag's 50 stars; each one representing one state. By the presence of the 50 stars, we know that if even one of our states were not present in our world today, our flag would be missing an important part of itself. Even more significantly, our nation would be incomplete, too.
Aside from this way, the American flag unites us by reminding America's citizens that we are all a part of this country. Every individual represents the state in which they live, but most importantly, they represent all of America. We are also united by our flag because we see how greatly our country has evolved since its beginning. This shows through our flag because there are 13 red stripes, which represent the 13 original colonies, and there are 50 stars for our 50 states.
We get to see how our once-small country transformed into the greatest nation in the world.
Now, for my final point, the American flag also unites us, when we look at this banner of red, white, and blue, by showing us what we, as citizens of America, are capable of. When we see this sensational symbol, we make ourselves aware of what we have done in the past, what we can accomplish in the present, and what we have the potential to do in the future.
Daisy Almaraz a Sacred Heart Academy student and winner of Winchester Rotary Club's Healing Field of Honor essay contest.
