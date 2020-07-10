How to feel better about yourself
First off I agree 100 percent that black lives matter. I also believe that all lives matter. I am 80 years old and [have] seen a lot of things in my life that [weren’t] right. I have had and still have a lot of black friends. We are all immigrants from somewhere except the Native Americans, who were treated very unfairly. We are going through a very trying time, with the virus and many other things. After all we are all God’s children, so let’s all learn to love thy neighbor and respect them no matter what their color or where they came from. By doing this you will feel better about yourself. So no more marching and rioting. Most marchers do it for the cause, although I have heard some say, “Let’s go march. We may get on TV or in the newspaper.” And last but not least, respect all law officers. They are out there risking their lives for all of us. I agree that anyone abusing their authority should be punished to the fullest extend of the law — 99 percent [officers] are great people. But there are always a few bad apples in the bushel.
John McCauley Frederick County
(6) comments
Uh oh, John! Just exposed yourself for the closet racist you are! See, it's not okay to say that all lives matter, even including black ones. The Left sees through your attempt to hide your true intentions... (sarcasm off!)
How pathetic that this man's attempt to bring people together is met with condescension and derision... but then, the Left is all about tearing down, leaving nothing but toppled statues and smoldering ashes, and blaming anyone but themselves. Because, you know, them white supremacists and boogaloo boys started it all... [rolleyes]
I know of no one who's marching so they can "get on TV or in the newspaper." That's Mr. McCauley's fantasy. People march to draw attention to an issue. If that attracts the media, so much the better.
Another white apologist who doesn't get it, and has a "lot of black friends." But at least he is nice and polite and doesn't see a marxist leftist socialist in every corner coming to get us. That's refreshing.
Thank you, Mr. McCauley.
Yay... Classic non-committal white apologetics...
Bryan - You are such a sad little man.
