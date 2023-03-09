Here’s a great example that was set by my former boss, the CEO of a large nonprofit, which could help Valley Health weather its financial challenges.
When our organization ran into similar financial challenges, he implemented tiered temporary salary cuts, the largest cut being his with a voluntary 20% reduction. Senior managers’ salaries were temporarily cut by 15% and middle managers by 10%. The salaries of lower-level managers and support staff were not reduced at all and none of their positions were eliminated. To ease the pain for those getting salary reductions, he gave each one an extra week of vacation.
This approach was very much appreciated by the lower-level managers and support staff, who respected his leadership and self-sacrifice. They had nothing to do with the financial problems and most couldn’t have afforded salary reductions.
If Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz's salary were cut by 20%, he could probably scrape by without having to apply for a greeter's job at Walmart or mowing his neighbors' yards. We should all encourage Mr. Nantz to show his leadership and earn the respect of his staff and our community by doing the same thing.
Bruce Hahn
Winchester
