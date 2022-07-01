This is in response to the June 30 Open Forum, "It Is a 'biblical truth that abortion is murder,'" by Sarah Skeith.
I read your opinion, and my concern is for your paragraph saying, "Do not be surprised when the world hands us a list of demands they say we ought to keep if a woman is not allowed to kill her child." Does this mean that you do not believe in helping and supporting women who find themselves in a crisis/unplanned pregnancy? If so, can you explain how this attitude is "pro-life?"
One of the reasons women would resort to dangerous/fatal/extreme measures was this very attitude towards them. If women and teen girls knew that there were supports in place for them, perhaps many of them would want to give their unborn babies a fighting chance.
Ruth Folger
Stephens City
