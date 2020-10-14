Winchester is fortunate to have Richard Bell as a candidate for the City Council. Richard is my friend and neighbor, who shares his many talents to tighten the bonds of togetherness in our neighborhood with initiatives that include organizing block parties, neighborhood gatherings, clearing our snow-bound streets in the winter, to name only a few. Richard brings this same community spirit to the city at large, not only by his civic dedication but also by encouraging green spaces, historic preservation and family events.
Richard is a gentleman and a scholar, who is devoted to his family, his friends, his community, his state and country. Richard served in the US Navy, as an enlisted man, rising in the ranks to become an officer. Since moving to Winchester in 1997, he has contributed his time and talents to our city by serving on local boards and committees, e.g., Winchester-Frederick Joint Economic Committee, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and the Winchester School Board.
Richard will be an asset in enhancing the city's future in these uncertain times by focusing on quality education for our students, finding creative ways to ensure diversity in housing needs and working to rejuvenate our government and community strengths.
Richard is conscientious, displays critical-thinking skills and works to bring equality to our community. No matter how educated, rich or cool you are, it is how you treat people that tells all. Richard has mastered these skills.
Vote for Richard Bell.
