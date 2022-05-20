Humbled by love and support
On May 13 and 14, our Stonebrook Community pulled together an amazing yard sale to benefit our daughter, Kristen, who suffered a stroke last June. The support and response was overwhelming.
We would like to thank the organizers, the volunteers, and all who supported the event with donated items, those who supported the event with their purchases and with financial contributions.
We are humbled by the outpouring of love and support from our community, our Stonebrook Farms neighbors, our Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish family, and many well-wishers and prayer warriors.
Kristen has many challenges ahead, but we trust that God blessed this event and will continue to bless Kristen and our family on this journey to recovery. Many thanks.
Mark and Debbie Berg Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.