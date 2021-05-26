Humbled by Pancake Day support
To our friends and family in our local community, the Kiwanis Club of Winchester thanks you deeply for your unbelievable support of our Community Pancake Day held last Saturday, May 22.
Our Club’s mission is to support our community, in particular its children in need — one child and one community at a time. That mission is vitally important, and we couldn’t do it without your generosity and support — in particular, from local businesses and the thousands who join us for our twice-annual Community Pancake Days.
This past weekend, you supported our drive-thru Pancake Day in numbers that surprised us and humbled us. Your support was so great that the lines and your wait times were sometimes longer than we anticipated. Still, you took it all in stride with good cheer and encouragement for our club. Your generosity will ensure our club will be able to continue aiding the needs of children in our area.
We also wish to thank the many volunteers who helped make our event successful, too — individual volunteers, our Key Clubs, other area Kiwanis club members, and of course, Bright Futures, our major beneficiary.
Thank you, Winchester and Frederick County, for continuing to support our club so we may move forward supporting you. We couldn’t do it without you.
See you in November!
TJ O’Connor President, Kiwanis Club of Winchester
