You just gotta love the liberal hypocrites these days. Their hypocrisy has reached it’s ne plus ultra in the Trump era. I have been observing it since I started college in 1964. The examples are legion but let me offer on simple easy to understand illustration.
Dan Quayle misspelled “potatoe” and was pilloried for decades. Obama once spoke of the 52 states in the Union and called corpsman “corpseman,” yet nary a word was spoken.
Joe Biden just recently talked about the “CANADIAN” geese in his yard. If the geese had Canadian passports around their necks the would indeed be Canadian geese. However, lacking such documentation they are CANADA geese.
It’s easy to understand why Joe finished in the bottom half of his law school class, although, in his mind only, finished in the top half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.