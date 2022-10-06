What’s going on with these 2 For 2 Foundation signs? I spotted one and then another one and another one. I asked somebody at work and they said if you go to Facebook to the 2 For 2 page, they give clues and people have been identifying where they see them.
So, I asked why were they doing it? And a lot of people said they are trying to get water and ice facilities that this area hasn’t had in decades — by not raising local taxes and through all of the community coming together to make it happen.
It seems like a simple thing these days to just have a logo on a yard sign with no Facebook address or telephone number. But, even though it is a simple thing, many people have Googled to find out what the foundation is all about; and some are now volunteering and getting involved, especially in the World Records Challenge on Oct. 29. And I even have a yard sign put in my own yard!
2 For 2 is a nonprofit formed to raise money in order to provide athletic, educational and recreational opportunities to the community. Sounds simple. Sounds like a way not to travel to other towns and cities an hour or more away from us that have had these facilities for decades. Sounds like a way to have facilities here that are updated and available to more of us.
From what I understand, it’s time for a solution that is in the power of the community’s hands to finally make these facilities happen. And happened without raising our local taxes and creating debt.
In my opinion, why wouldn’t you want to donate to this organization? It’s less than paying higher taxes. Why raise money to be in a world record? Because it is once in a lifetime and more fun than paying taxes. No one at the foundation is getting paid and they don’t pay rent and have overhead cost. They’ve also come up with an idea to have the community come together instead of another debate about raising taxes and spending and creating debt to stop the community getting these types of facilities.
I hope community members will donate or become a participant in the world records to show that we can overcome a challenge of doing two world records on the same day, at the same time, in the same location. And after the world record, we will know we can overcome difficult hurdles, and we will march forward to get these facilities as a reality for now and future generations by donating instead of paying taxes.
Be part of it and contact us by going online to www.2for2foundation.org or facebook/2for2foundation.com. Or mail in a donation at P.O. Box 1908 Winchester, VA, 22604.
Shelly Lee is a resident of Winchester.
