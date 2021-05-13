I’ve been made aware by a recent article in The Winchester Star that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be holding immigrant children at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center through an ICE contract in Frederick County. A majority of jurisdictions have severed ties with this contract, and it’s unacceptable the Winchester community has not done so as well. Children do not belong in a juvenile detention center serving time for a crime that was committed not by them but their parent. It’s a human right that children belong with their parents. This is inhumane and cruel and unusual. For-profit juvenile detention is unacceptable. Our community should be better than this!
Brittany Rhodes
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.