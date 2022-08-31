Bethel United Methodist Church of Gore, Virginia, would like to thank all the businesses that donated to our auction. A special thanks to everyone who came out to make our Ice Cream Social a success.
Bonnie Anderson
Bethel UMC
WINCHESTER — Residents of Patsy Cline’s hometown are invited this weekend to celebrate what would have been the legendary country music singer’s 90th birthday.
BERRYVILLE — An appeal of Clarke County Circuit Court's decision to let the county take ownership of a Confederate monument near the courthouse is underway.
WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System, the American Library Association and libraries around the nation will be celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September, according to a news release from the library system.
A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The …
BERRYVILLE — All Points Broadband anticipates beginning to install high-speed internet cables in Clarke County next spring and finishing installation in July 2025, according to county officials.
WINCHESTER — Winchester Police Officer Mark Fisher rolled into the 300 block of North Kent Strest at 10:42 p.m. on June 30, 2020, and activated his body camera.
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
