So much about racism these days;
And gender identity;
About nationality;
About religious affiliation;
About political parties
One thing matters.
We are all God’s children.
That is our identity.
If we treated all with that recognition,
Would we be able to solve the many problems we face?
Could we love each other and forgive our
mistakes of the past and present as God forgives us?
We are One Nation.
We are One World.
Please let us remember that we are “Under God,”
And face our problems with His guidance — with
love, courage and strength.
