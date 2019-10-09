When I was young, I liked to take things apart. If they were broken, sometimes that fixed them. If they already worked, they almost never worked after I took them apart.
So, my granddaddy told me repeatedly, "If it Is Not Broken Do Not Try To Fix It." Life is good in Frederick County. We have so much to be thankful for. Frederick County is a great place to live.
A lot of what is good in Frederick County is attributable to Charles "Chuck" DeHaven. He has served you on the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. He is the current chairman of the Board of Supervisors and is seeking his second term as cChairman. He knows and loves Frederick County.
Reelect Charles "Chuck" DeHaven as chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, and give him the support he needs to continue doing this important job. You can depend on him to continue getting the job done. Vote Charles "Chuck" DeHaven on Nov. 5.
