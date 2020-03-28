I don't profess to be a doctor or an elected official, even though I did try to stay overnight at a Holiday Inn Express. Wouldn't let me in! I don't know how long the various types of businesses will be told to stay closed. But if it continues much longer, we better be seeing some government officials sporting hair in ponytails and a few more pounds around the waist just like the rest of us.
William Nordman
Stephens City
