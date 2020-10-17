If Veach isn’t re-elected, who will step up for us?
I write in support of Les Veach for re-election. Les has been an impressive member of City Council for twelve years now and it seems like he was the only one who took seriously the complaints of mismanagement in the city manager’s office and pursued needed changes.
His support of our public safety officers has made a difference.
I certainly hope he will be re-elected as I worry that if he is not, there will be no one that will step up the way he does. We owe it to our public safety workers, our law enforcement, dispatch, fire & rescue and front line personnel to support the guy who has supported them. Les is alone amongst incumbent councilors to receive the endorsement of our Firefighters’ Organization and I think that speaks volumes.
Let’s keep Les working for all of us! Vote for Les Veach on November 3rd.
Cindy Adams
Winchester
