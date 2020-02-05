I enjoyed Froma Harrop’s recent column (“China’s environmental malpractice hurts everyone”). I accept the fact that China’s appetite for coal is big problem for the world due to climate change. But as Harrop admits, China’s per capita carbon emissions are less than half ours. They just have more people.
Our broader understanding should be that “the human race’s appetite for ALL fossil fuels including gasoline and natural gas is a big problem for the survival of all our great-grandchildren.” Let’s not scapegoat China. Our carbon emissions in the USA went up in 2018, then declined by around 2% in 2019. But don’t brag about our virtue. The decline to coal use in the United States is entirely because natural gas is cheaper.
Don’t expect China to lead the world into climate survival. They don’t care about the world. We are the indispensable nation. If we don’t lead, nobody will follow. The best way to lead on climate is to price carbon, then slap a tariff on all imported products from nations that don’t price their own carbon.
