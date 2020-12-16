If you don’t like it...
“If you don’t like it, why don’t you leave?”
That’s a retort often flung at those on the left by those on the right, when the former bring up shortcomings in our society, like obscene levels of income inequality, or rampant discrimination, or structural racism. Well, President Trump and his toadies — seventeen state attorneys general and 126 of the Republican “leadership” in Congress — are clearly unhappy with one of the fundamental tenets of democratic government, namely, that the winner is the one who gets the most votes. According to them, democracy is okay only as long as “your” side wins. Otherwise it’s “rigged,” “corrupt,” “hopelessly flawed.”
Fortunately, in the words of President-elect Biden, “The (Supreme) court sent a clear signal to President Trump that they would be no part of an unprecedented assault on our democracy.”
So, if those who joined in this seditious attempt to overthrow the election results don’t like the basic rules of the game, let them go where their version of democracy is the operating model — someplace like Russia, or maybe Egypt, where the outcome of “popular” votes is whatever those in power say it is. Where the courts are more malleable. Their shameful attempts to overturn election results would be unremarkable there. And their willingness to accommodate would-be autocrats would no doubt be welcome.
Charles Uphaus is a resident of Frederick County.
Charles Uphaus Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.