My wife fell in love with a very expensive house. We ran the numbers, and it would cost 60% of my monthly check. Financial advisors say to stay within 25-40% of income. So my wife started talking to all her family and friends. They all started writing letters that I should buy the house for my wife. They posted on Facebook and left voice messages that I should buy the house. The family was growing and they would need the room, not that we couldn’t add on to our existing house for a lot less money. No my wife, whom I love, had to have the new house. My friends tell me to not spend money on unnecessary things, but my wife loves to dress modern and be in style.
You have probably guessed now that I am talking about our school system’s full-court press to get a huge budget increase. We have other expenses for police and fire in the county and an ever-growing tax burden for the voters. Let's not listen to the financially irresponsible voices here. The teachers are not in danger, the special pet programs of the administration are in danger as well as having hard questions about waste and mismanagement to answer.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
