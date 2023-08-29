The problem with Mr. Donovan Quimby’s opinions expressed in his Aug. 24 Open Forum is that they ignore the elephant in the room. The elephant is, of course, Jan. 6. Compared to Jan. 6, all of Mr. Quimby’s highly spurious claims degenerate into nothing but noise.
The images of the attack on the U.S. Capitol that day remain just as clear to me as the images of the Twin Towers on 9/11, and they are made even more poignant because they were carried out by people that call themselves Americans.
If you care about this country, you want to see those responsible for these attacks punished so severely that they never happen again.
Jeff Slonaker
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.