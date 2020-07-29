Of all the wacky notions to emerge from these troubling times of protest, riot and pandemic, the one I find especially troubling is the idea that we should change our national anthem. Even more troubling is that some are considering the song "Imagine," written by a British rock musician John Lennon, who had nothing to do with America, except the collection of vast sums of money for singing with the Beatles, most of which went back to the UK.
Francis Scott Key, an American lawyer, author and poet who was born, raised and buried in Frederick, Maryland, wrote the lyrics for "The Star-Spangled Banner" after being inspired by an American flag, which remained standing at Fort McHenry in 1814 following the British bombardment that laid waste to the fort. It became our national anthem in 1931.
John Lennon, English rock musician, songwriter, peace activist, and guitarist for the Beatles from Liverpool, England, wrote the pop rock song "Imagine" in 1971. He didn't serve in the U.S. or provide inroads for freedom and opportunity or even provide any inspiration for American patriotism. He provided entertainment by playing his guitar and singing.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" should remain our national anthem in my opinion. John Lennon's song makes reference to no religion, no possessions, no greed and hunger and a brotherhood of man," the very underpinnings of a utopian society derived from an economic and political system of socialism. Imagine that!
