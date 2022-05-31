Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) blamed mental health for the Uvalde school massacre.
Then why did the governor cut from the state budget a quarter of a billion dollars from programs that support mental health, resulting in Texas being dead last among 50 states for access to mental health care?
Is Abbott concerned at all about the mental health of the children who had to dip their hands into the blood of dying classmates and spread it over themselves in order to appear dead? What about the mental health of parents who were prevented from helping their children upon realizing the police would not take action despite the screams, gun shots, and student text messages begging for help?
Maybe, had the governor immediately hustled himself to Robb Elementary School rather than to a fundraiser, he might have been better prepared to inform the public with up-to-the-minute facts rather than the confusing falsehoods and dubious accolades extended.
Did Abbott even enter the classrooms where the carnage took place, as Senator Murphy (D-CT) had done at Sandy Hook?
Where were Senators Ted "Cancun" Cruz or John Cornyn? How is it that Texas has the most reprehensible imbecilic "leaders" in a state with the most firearms? Their cavalier attitudes will certainly invite a very expensive class action lawsuit. True, millions of dollars won't bring back these dear sweet children, but money will help pay for the mental health services the families will need for a long time. It is so sad yet so preventable.
Michele Winter
Lake Frederick
