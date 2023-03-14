What happens when you sell out every seat for a concert? You don’t permit any more to attend.
It is evident that this illegal immigration problem is starting to show its ugly-capacity head throughout the country. We have New York politicians crying uncle regarding the unfinanced requirements to house and feed this population. Colorado is now busing illegal immigrants to other states. Texas has long decried it is overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands in their state. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has indicated the nation’s capital is over capacity and unsustainable.
Yet our politicians and liberal media continue to turn a blind eye. The only motive that makes sense to me is a continued cash flow to the unethical/immoral players who care only about themselves.
I propose the following to temporarily fix this American problem.
Place an immediate moratorium on immigration since we have between 1 million to 3 million people who have entered illegally in the last two years. By doing so, we allow our border patrol agents to keep illegal crossings to a minimum, and we cut off the flow of most illegal drugs responsible for killing more than 100,000 of our children annually. We also negatively affect the cartel's lucrative business model.
Second, we’re sending a strong message to other countries that we enforce our laws and protect our Constitution and citizens at all costs.
Lastly, by implementing the above we are directly saving the individuals being trafficked by the cartel from becoming indentured servants for life, while protecting their loved ones left behind.
David Eddy
Middletown
