I guess the Gentlemen's Brunch Club is immune to COVID. In the pic in Monday's paper the dudes and Faith Power aren't wearing masks but maybe they all live together? The pic shows why the virus continues in America. God Bless America and please help those that conduct their daily business like it's 2010. As a great consultant once said to me: "You can lead a horse to drink but you don't want to make him water."
Scott Miller
Winchester
