Marie Imoh is immensely qualified to be elected to the Winchester City School Board. She has experience leading and managing large organizations. In addition to serving on the Winchester School Board, she is site director at National Counseling Group covering Winchester to Fairfax County. Her work as a counselor has given her an understanding of the importance of mental health and giving a wide variety of opportunities for students to shine. Marie sees the big picture mission of public schools. She understands the primary mission of the schools is educating students while also grasping the importance of extracurricular activities. Marie Imoh has a tremendous work ethic. She is willing to do the hard work behind the scenes in order to make an organization successful without trying to draw personal attention. Because of that attitude, many people do not realize how much she does for our community.
While Marie Imoh may do a great deal of behind the scenes work, one would be mistaken to underestimate her toughness. Marie is willing to make difficult decisions when it is in the interest of students and the school system.
Because of her knowledge, vision, work ethic, and strength, Marie Imoh is eminently qualified for the Winchester City School Board. As a teacher for over twenty years and having two children who went through Winchester Public Schools, I am excited to support Marie for Winchester School Board.
