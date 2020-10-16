Imoh’s expertise, experience needed on school board
Having served on many city boards and committees over the years, one of the things I most appreciate is the individual knowledge and background of each member. We each learn from the others based on expertise and therefore we make more informed decisions overall.
One of the many reasons I’m supporting Marie Imoh for Winchester’s school board is due to her full-time work as a therapist. A knowledgeable background in mental health is vital when so many students are currently struggling with uncertainty and anxiety now. Marie can educate and explain mental health issues to other school board members so the group can make better-researched, more confident decisions to benefit all students.
Marie is also an army veteran who, with her husband has raised/is raising 3 kids in our city schools. She has already served on the school board for 5 years. Continuity of leadership on our school board will benefit all our students, especially when hard decisions must be made. She also serves on Winchester’s Social Services Advisory Board, which gives her a solid working knowledge of resources available to assist struggling families.
Please note that if you’re voting in Winchester, Marie’s seat is “at large,” meaning she represents the whole city and not just one ward in particular. Please join me in voting for Marie Imoh, at-large candidate for Winchester’s School Board. A successful community starts with successful students and schools.
Lauri M. Bridgeforth
Winchester
