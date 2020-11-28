Impressed by deputy’s diligence
My wife and I recently moved to Winchester from the suburbs of NYC. Soon after we arrived our car was damaged in a parking lot ((Target on U.S. 11) by a hit and run driver. The driver actually got out of his red Ford pickup truck, assessed the damage (which was significant) and then left the scene. A witness called the Sheriff’s Office to report the crime. When Deputy Sheriff Garcia arrived he took statements and assured us that he would do whatever it takes to catch the perpetrator. He tried to look up the license plate number that the witness provided, but it wasn’t a match. He then requested the videos of the parking lot. The video captured the incident and included the person responsible. He then requested the tapes inside of the store and was able to spot the guy making a credit card purchase. After leaving the store with this information he spotted a red pickup truck whose licence plate was very close to the one provided by the witness. The driver confessed to the incident, apologized to us, and ensured that he would pay for any related expense.
All along, Deputy Garcia kept us informed of the steps he was taking, he diligently investigated the crime and was able to nab the suspect. I’m feeling better about moving here from NY now that I know we have law enforcement that really care. Thank you Deputy Garcia.
John Byrne
Frederick County
