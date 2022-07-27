I had the pleasure of meeting Jennifer Lewis last week and was so impressed by her. Jennifer is a mental health worker from Waynesboro, Virginia, who has been a civically active member of her community in many ways.
Jennifer grew up on a small, family-owned dairy farm. After college, she had various jobs including working with at-risk youth and presently with adults with mental illness. She has volunteered with Big Brothers Big Sisters and serves as the chair of the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Commission. Jennifer also runs a Free Pantry in Waynesboro and delivers fresh food to elderly neighbors in need.
Jennifer is running for the 6th District Congressional seat in our area. Our new district spans Frederick County south to Salem and from Waynesboro to Warm Springs in the west. It covers many different walks of life. It is her goal to put the power back in the hands of the people—not big businesses and corporations. The interests of the less advantaged and working people need someone like Jennifer to stand up for them and demand actual representation.
I think we all agree it takes fortitude and passion to run for a political office. Jennifer would be a true representative of the people of our district. Please consider a vote for her in the November elections. You can read more about her on her website jenniferlewisforcongress.com.
Paula Gibbs
Winchester
