I typically view politicians as potentially warm-blooded, oxygen breathing homo sapiens who have mastered the art of talking out of both sides of their mouth at the same time. So many politicians today are focused on hearing themselves talk versus listening to their constituents’ views.
So, it was very refreshing to recently attend the Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Winchester to meet and listen to Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears speak about the challenges our nation and state face today. I was particularly impressed with her humility, personability, professionalism, as well as how she was well-informed on all issues, both statewide and nationally. Equally impressive was her husband, who I had the chance to meet. As the saying goes, behind one good man is one good woman. It is also true that behind one good woman is one good man. It takes teamwork to move the ball to the goal line. Something undoubtedly our lieutenant governor learned from her upbringing and serving in the Marine Corps. This is selfless service at its best!
It would be wise for those seeking public office to emulate the qualities of Winsome Earle-Sears. What she does exceptionally well in her messaging is ensuring that we the people understand what Governor Glenn Youngkin and she want to achieve for all Virginians.
I am very proud of what this new administration wants to honestly achieve for Virginians and Americans alike. If we wish to remain free of big government control over our lives, let's support them in this essential endeavor.
David Eddy
Middletown
