I totally agree with Ruth Folger's Dec. 1 letter to the editor, "Enact waiting periods on gun purchases."
Why doesn't Virginia use the Brady Bill to cut down on so much gun violence we have here? It makes no sense to continue to allow this senseless gunning down of people when there is a bill that would limit some of this gun violence. Lawmakers, please look into this!
And on a lighter note, I also agree with Sylvia Tarro's letter to the editor in which she wrote that Jeff Taylor's photos are wonderful and give you a good feeling just by catching a look at them. The squirrels attack our pumpkins every year, but they do not get as deep as these two on the Nov. 29 front page who look so happy poking around in and out of the pumpkin.
Kat Kelley
Winchester
