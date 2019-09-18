Regarding Mr. McClemen's frivolous lawsuit against Berryville Mayor Patricia Dickinson (Winchester Star, Aug. 23, 2019), we all make mistakes. The mayor rectified the Facebook error within 24 hours. Several major political figures from all parties have made the same error recently. What is said on social media has an immediate impact.
Mayor Dickinson wants to support all the businesses in town. She will post events when she is notified. She looks forward to attending events she is invited to, as her schedule allows.
There are 13 restaurants in town, each with their own niche. McDonald's is not likely to put the Grille out of business.
Our mayor puts the well-being of the residents first, which may be the reason she occasionally locks horns with the Town Council and Mr. Dalton. She genuinely cares about the citizens of Berryville.
(2) comments
Moral of story. Stay off social media
Amen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.