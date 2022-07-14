I feel like I need to speak out about the feral cats killing birds. These cats are feral and can only depend on themselves to survive.
Yes, cats kill birds, however, they also help to keep the rodents, mice, snakes, gophers, cockroaches, etc. out of your houses.
There are many other types of wildlife that kill birds including other birds, like hawks and owls, etc. Let us please give all wildlife a break for a better life.
Kay Kelly
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.