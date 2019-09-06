In today's economic climate of growth and change, good leadership with a sound vision for Frederick County is critical. Such leaders must have moral principles and be willing to listen to and communicate with taxpayers and business owners -- the funders of the county budget.
Back Creek residents have the opportunity to elect such a leader to represent us on the Board of Supervisors, Shawn Graber.
Our county's government system differs little from a complex corporation. Good leadership creates a plan, budgets and allocates funds and resources to attain a stable future.
Shawn Graber has a vision for Frederick County which is fiscally attainable and morally responsible. As a good leader should, he will communicate and engage with those not only who elect him but everyone he represents.
Change demands great leadership. Shawn is a servant leader -- a man of integrity, initiative and courage. His vision for the county includes transparent communication through town-hall meetings, reducing the debt and preventing burdensome taxes while creating a family and business-friendly Frederick County.
