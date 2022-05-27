In guns we trust
Some writer in recent days — I can’t recall just who — in commenting on the Buffalo mass shooting referred to Americans’ gun fetish as a kind of idolatry. The analogy is more apt than the writer may have realized.
The Old Testament prophets consistently railed against the Israelites’ idolatry, ultimately pointing to its continued practice as the cause of Jerusalem’s capture, the destruction of the first temple, and the Babylonian exile. And what was the worst manifestation of this idolatry? Child sacrifice.
Of course, that was thousands of years ago and we’re much more civilized today. We wouldn’t think of practicing child sacrifice. Really?
To the contrary, and putting it simply and directly, we in this country are sacrificing our children on the altar of the great gun god.
I wonder what kind of Babylonian exile is in store for us.
Charles Uphaus Frederick County
