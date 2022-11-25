In opposition to city’s new housing office
It is disturbing to read that the City of Winchester has established an office tasked to develop affordable housing at the potential cost of continued infrastructure improvements and damage to the market forces that attract private investment.
The reality of deteriorating roadways and sidewalks has the potential to undermine years of work to develop a downtown destination that attracts visitors and new businesses. The vitality of our city is strengthened when newcomers discover a place they want to revisit or even to which they will someday relocate. We become stronger with investments that bring restaurants, stores or service businesses — along with new jobs — to the city.
The plan to divert funds from infrastructure to government-supported housing projects literally erodes the ground under our feet.
Imagine if instead of housing, the city decided that grocery prices were too high, and established a government-run supermarket with the intention of driving down prices in the private sector. The analogy matches exactly the current plan to drive down rental costs, that are a response to equal forces in the housing market.
Try pricing building materials, and realize that the costs of maintaining rental property — everything from appliances to flooring to drywall and toilets — have risen during the past few years, just like the costs of bread, eggs and milk. Investors will have little incentive to maintain or upgrade properties when the cost to do it is not borne by revenue.
Will the housing that results be “affordable,” or simply low-cost and blighted buildings, fronted by trip-hazard sidewalks and road-pothole obstacle courses?
Winchester
