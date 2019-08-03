On July 23, Winchester and the surrounding area lost a person who, if any person deserved sainthood, would be Fran Ricketts.
Fran, the heart of C-CAP, helped hundreds, no, I would say, thousands of less fortunate persons with clothing. groceries, electric bills, rent, school supplies and much more.
I have seen her give of her own money to help someone buy gasoline for their car, and money for kerosene, drivers’ licenses, photo IDs and birth certificates, and other needs as well.
Fran had a heart for the homeless people of Winchester, and would strive to help their situation even to the point of self-sacrifice.
Fran will be missed by the many who will seek help at her organization, C-CAP. Again, if ever there were a person who deserved sainthood, it would be Fran Ricketts, as she was an angel while still with us.
Fran, we love you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.