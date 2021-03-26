In reference to Mr. Schulz's letter to the editor on March 24,2021:
Only a "Demoncratic" Speaker of the House and a "Demoncratic" majority Congress would erect a barbed wire security fence, patrolled by armed guards, around their little portion of the United States to protect themselves. While, at the same time, passing laws that open our country's borders to any and all terrorists, murderers, thieves, rapists and COVID-19 infected individuals who want to walk across. And at the same time introduce legislation to restrict honest, law-abiding United States citizens' Second Amendment rights to protect themselves.
How did our citizens' mindset ever change to the point that these people could be elected to office, be entrusted to lead our nation?
Wow....and in reference to fools-
all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time....but in the end it’s all just about fools.
"Demoncratic"?
Oh, I get it. Clever. That was nearly adjacent to humor.
