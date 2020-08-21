In support of Farm System Reform Act
For anyone in this area who is concerned about the environment, animal welfare, food safety, family farms, possible future pandemics and property values, please encourage your federal legislators to co-sponsor the Farm System Reform Act (S. 3221/H.R. 6718). In general, the bill proposed a long-term switch over from Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOs), also known as factory farms, to a more humane, safer and environmentally friendly way of securing our food supply. I feel we are in real danger of having CAFOs installed here in our surrounding counties.
Communities that have had these CAFOs foisted on them (a lot are owned by foreign conglomerates) have been fighting to have them removed due to the environmental and health risk they pose to the surrounding community. Please consider our environment, all farm animals now being cruelly treated, and the health risks these CAFOs pose and call, email or write to Senator Tim Kaine, Senator Mark Warner and your federal representative and ask them to co-sponsor the Farm System Reform Act (S. 3221/H.R. 6718).
Robyn Lynch
Lake Frederick
