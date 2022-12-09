I say no to Cheryl Crowell's idea of a park on National Avenue, which was expressed in her Dec. 7 Open Forum. We need that corridor enhanced with more attractive structures. Another park three blocks from a huge city park is ridiculous. It will only turn into a drug zone and hang out.
I encourage City Council to vote yes on the building format as more affordable housing is greatly needed, as well as
It is a location which is close to downtown and other major shopping areas where people can walk and not have to congest our streets with future traffic!
Let's look to the future and beautify the entrance to the city.
There are other structures along that street which could be revised and a small park could be placed.
Vote yes, council.
James Thompson
Winchester
