The weekly yard waste collection limit of five containers per property announced in the article, "Winchester's weekly yard waste collections resume today," is only reasonable during the spring and summer. In the fall, when leaves and walnuts are falling, the limit is grossly inadequate.
The last few years I have had 10 to 14 bags of walnuts collected in one week, while they were continuing to fall off my two trees. The limit must be increased for more containers in the fall to handle the increased volume of yard waste. The alternative would be to just pull that material to the curb and let the city pick it up with their vacuum equipment, which often is not very timely, and would leave the neighborhood looking unkempt.
I strongly encourage the city to increase the weekly container limit in the fall to at least 10 to 14 containers per property.
James Charest
Winchester
