I own a 2017 car. I drive this car about 25,000 miles a year.
When I bought this car five years ago I was told as soon as I drive it off the lot, it depreciated 35%.
How is it with inflation and rising interest rates, when I received my personal property tax bill, my car actually appreciated nearly over $4,475 and my taxes increased $578.54?
Frederick County, you should be ashamed for such a tactic as raising a car's value in order to increase one's taxes.
Frank DeJohn
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.