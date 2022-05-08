“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [I would add “and women”] are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” So begins the second paragraph of our country’s Declaration of Independence.
Let’s look at these unalienable rights from a pro-choice and pro-life perspective as viewed by the woman and unborn baby:
• Pro-choice view: Life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Woman: Yes, yes, yes.
Unborn baby: No, no, no.
• Pro-life view: Life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Woman: Yes, no*, yes
Unborn Baby: Yes, yes, yes.
*For nine months the woman does not have the liberty to have an abortion.
Vote for one or the other.
To contact your state legislators and tell them how you vote, do the following:
1. Type in openstates.org
2. Enter your zip code in the address line.
3. Click on the name of your state representative (lower chamber) and state senator (upper chamber).
4. Email or call and say, “I vote pro-choice” or “I vote pro-life.”
I believe now is the time for pro-life citizens to tell our state legislators where we stand since it looks like the era of Roe versus Wade is thankfully coming to an end.
Each state will soon decide for itself on the issue of abortion and your vote counts.
Andrew White
Winchester
