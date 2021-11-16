Representative Jennifer Wexton and her Congressional colleagues are to be commended for their commitment and hard work to pass the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
This Infrastructure Act will bring important and much needed benefits to our Commonwealth. From critical repairs and improvements to the local roads and bridges, to expanded broadband and utilities in rural areas, to urgently needed climate resilience protections — and the countless new jobs to accomplish all this — every Virginia resident will feel the positive, productive effects.
Rep. Wexton was part of a refreshing bipartisan effort to listen to the people’s needs, work closely with Congressional partners, pay attention to the science and the budget, and put the needs of the country ahead of the political ambitions of individuals. This kind of across-the-aisle collaboration is what Congress is meant to do, and is a welcome relief from the short-sighted partisan “if they’re for it, we’re against it” nonsense we’ve been treated to in recent years.
A comprehensive, forward-looking, locally-driven, fully paid-for program to benefit the people — this is what leadership looks like.
Virginia Mackay-Smith
White Post
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.