According to The Winchester Star article dated Thursday, April 30, 2020, about 110 inmates were released. Over half of those inmates are on probation, the rest are on home incarceration. Since then 24 have been arrested, mostly with drug charges.
These inmates shouldn't have been released due to the virus. The jails and prison should of had a plan just like the rest of the world due to the virus. When the state opens back up they all need to be returned.
A "plan"? What a great idea!!! From the top down
